Nenshi says Calgary Transit drivers will get students safely to schools

Calgary’s mayor is assuring parents that Calgary Transit will get students to schools safely.

“We do operate a transit system and we do operate a safe system where kids can feel comfortable and safe taking the bus to school as I did every day from grade 7 on,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

He said the city will be watching the routes closely, and making sure the current routes make sense, given the demand.

Nenshi praised the various school boards for creating programs like Bus Buddies, which have older students looking after younger ones while they travel on transit.