Nenshi says Calgary Transit drivers will get students safely to schools
CBE budget shortfalls mean some students are now taking transit buses, rather than yellow bus service
Calgary’s mayor is assuring parents that Calgary Transit will get students to schools safely.
“We do operate a transit system and we do operate a safe system where kids can feel comfortable and safe taking the bus to school as I did every day from grade 7 on,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.
He said the city will be watching the routes closely, and making sure the current routes make sense, given the demand.
Parents at five CBE alternative schools will no longer receive yellow bus transportation for their kids. They are instead getting financial rebates for the cost of purchasing Calgary Transit passes.
Nenshi praised the various school boards for creating programs like Bus Buddies, which have older students looking after younger ones while they travel on transit.
“Ultimately, while we didn't cause this problem and we have no ability to fix it the way most parents would want to have it fixed, Calgary transit is committed to the safety and convenience of every passenger – particularly, our youngest passengers.”
