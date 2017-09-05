Province extending season at more provincial campgrounds

The province of Alberta is giving campers more places to pitch their tents (or park a camper) this fall.

Crimson Lake Campground and Moonshine Lake Campground will now be open until Oct. 31.

Also – comfort cabins that will be open year round have been built at Winston Churchill Provincial Park on the shores of Lac La Biche.

The plan builds on an extended-season pilot that was launched in 2016. Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park, Saskatoon Island Provincial Park west of Grande Prairie and Cold Lake Provincial Park all had extended seasons.

Of the province’s 259 campgrounds open into October, 82 will remain open until at least Oct. 31, with 37 provincial campgrounds available year-round.

Environment and Parks Minister Michelle Phillips said this year’s bookings were up for the eighth consecutive year. As of Aug. 30, bookings were up five per cent over the previous year.