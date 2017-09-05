School's back: First day at new Calgary Catholic school

Armed with shiny new shoes, fresh hair cuts and more HB pencils then you imagine, thousands of Calgary kids made their way back to school on Tuesday.

For the students of Calgary Catholic School District’s Apostles of Jesus School, it was double the excitement as they christened their brand new school in Skyview.

Jennifer Orr, principal at Apostles of Jesus School said opening a new school has been a gift. She said the first day of school is one of her favourite days of the year.

“As a student myself, it’s the excitement of the first day. Wanting to meet all your friends; getting to meet that teacher who called you and invited you to their class,” she said. “There are so many brand new exciting things that happen today.”

Grade 1 student, Dureti Debla, 5, couldn’t agree more.

“I’m excited to meet my teacher and my friends,” she said. “And to learn science.”

Debla’s mother, Hawi Fufa said she’s happy to have the new school open in their neighbourhood.

“Number one, I’m glad it’s near to my home and number two I’m happy that it’s a Christian school, because for me it’s important she learn about her religion,” she said. “I feel a lot of excitement and joy for her to come and learn.”

Mekelia Pearce, the mother of Grade 1 student Jayshuan Champagnie, said her son is excited, but she still has a few jitters.

“I’m nervous because he’ll be gone for the whole day now,” she said. “Last year he was half day kindergarten, so this is a big change.”

Pearce said despite her first day nerves, she’s also excited for her son.

“It brings me back to my first day and I know how much he’s looking forward to making new friends and I’m looking forward to all the stories about his day I’ll hear when he comes home,” she said.

Each class at Apostles of Jesus School had their own special ribbon cutting ceremony in the gym to celebrate their new beginnings on Tuesday.

Cheryl Low, CCSD board chair said the new school highlights the importance of having schools in the communities the students live.

“You can see the happiness here of both the students and parents to have a school in their area,” she said.

Low said the district is proud to have been able to open the school on time.



Apostles of Jesus School is home to just over 500 students as of Tuesday, with room to grow to nearly 1,000.