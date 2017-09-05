Waterton Lakes National Park under evacuation alert

An evacuation alert has been issued for Waterton Lakes National Park due to a nearby wildfire.

The alert means people living within the park need to be prepared to leave on an hours notice.

The provincial government issued a voluntary evacuation alert via the emergency alert system. It was encouraging campers, cottage owners and visitors to leave the area.

A release from Parks Canada said the wildfire that started west of Waterton in the Flathead valley is burning out of control. The fire has burned into the northwest corner of Waterton near Sage Pass.