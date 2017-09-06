72 charges laid in relation to undercover Calgary auto theft investigations

Seven people were arrested by the Calgary Police Service over the weekend—with a total of 72 charges laid in relation to auto theft in the city.

In a news release on Wednesday, CPS said 116 outstanding warrants were executed over the weekend after the service announced last week that they’d be focusing resources on auto thefts and related crimes.

Police said this new focus saw the District Operations Teams (DOTs) working closely with members of the Auto Theft Resource Team (ATRT) to investigate auto thefts through undercover operations.

According to the release, since then, three covert operations initiated by the DOTs have resulted in the arrest of seven suspects and the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles, drugs, weapons and body armour.

Each case began by identifying prolific auto theft offenders who had outstanding warrants out, and believed to be actively committing crimes.

“The DOTs worked to locate offenders, collect evidence and arrest individuals observed to be committing crimes once safe to do so,” the release stated.

During the three operations, patrol officers provided assistance, as did HAWCS, the Canine Unit, the Centralized Break and Enter Teams and the Prolific Offender Engagement Team.

On Monday, police said that while investigating one file, a DOT saw a suspect wanted on existing warrants driving around in a white Ford Mustang that was registered as a rental vehicle.

“Officers contacted the rental company and discovered the vehicle was obtained by fraud and was considered stolen,” said police.

While DOT members continued to follow the Mustang, they witnessed him meeting up with two people in another vehicle and then move property into the Mustang.

Police said both vehicles were then followed to a parking lot in the 2100 block of Crowchild Trail where occupants of both vehicles were arrested without incident.

Officers searched both vehicles and located a loaded .45-calibre pistol, a loaded 9mm pistol, a loaded SKS rifle, body armour, three canisters of bear spray, $6,000 in cash, and almost $4,000 worth of drugs including hash, methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Facing charges in this incident is Michael Anthony Ghostkeeper, 32, Tracy Leanne Suffesick, 33, and Chad Everett Munroe, 40.