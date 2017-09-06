AHS finds more hepatitis A in Alberta-sold products

Alberta Health Services is warning people to check the best before date on selected Western Family fruit products after some were found to be contaminated with hepatitis A.

Last week, AHS advised Western Family Pineapple Chunks (served in 198g to-go cups) with a best before date of Aug. 19 were contaminated with the virus.

The advisory now includes Western Fruit Salad (198g), Citrus Salad (226g), Pineapple Chunks (fresh, 227g and 425g) and an unbranded fruit salad in 227g and 425g containers – all with the same best before date – that were sold at Save-On-Foods stores in Alberta.

AHS said the risk of infection is considered low and no illnesses have been reported in relation to the advisory.

People who aren't sure if they bought an affected product should call the store they purchased it from, and anyone who consumed them should call 811 for advice on the next steps to take.

The vaccine for hepatitis A can prevent an infection if it's administered within 14 days of exposure, AHS said, adding anyone who consumed an affected product on August 23 or later should recieve a dose of the vaccine.