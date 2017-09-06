Calgary police investigate fatal stabbing

Calgary police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in the Manchester Industrial area Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to check on the welfare of the victim at 10 a.m. in the 5700 block of 2 Street SW, according to a news release.

They found a man suffering from stab wounds and he pronounced dead at the scene.

CPS said an autopsy hasn't been sceduled yet, but anyone with information should call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line (403-266-1234) or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.