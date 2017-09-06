Calgary woman finds husband using social media to supply opioid addiction

A woman in Calgary says she was shocked to learn her husband was using a popular user-run social media platform to buy – and sell – illicit opioids.

Stephanie, whose last name Metro has agreed to keep confidential, said she found out her husband was using the website to supply his addiction when she checked his phone during a difficult detox attempt.

“I know nothing about (the site),” Stephanie told Metro. “I was super pissed off seeing it, and seeing how social media is playing a role in drug dealing now.”

She said her husband was addicted to opioids for several months and wanted to stop, but withdrawal symptoms had driven him back to the internet for a “friend.”

At one point in his battle, Stephanie said there was a period he began selling to support his addiction.

“They are using these forums to sell and buy drugs, using ‘friend’ or ‘friendly' to search for opiate dealers,” Stephanie said.

Morphine, codeine, hydromorphone and fentanyl are examples of opioids which have legal uses, but are often recreated on the illicit market with deadly consequences.

In Alberta, fentanyl-related overdoses have already accounted for 241 deaths this year.

A search of one online forum by Metro found several posts matching her description that appeared to be from the Calgary area.

Staff Sgt. Mark Hatchette with the Calgary Police Service (CPS) told Metro they’re aware of the increase in cyber drug trafficking activity.

“We’re on it, but it’s definitely new,” Hatchette told Metro, adding the service has multiple teams to tackle drug trafficking, including cyber crime teams that go undercover online.

“We’re very proactive in changing our methods,” he said, adding police are focused on arresting those that profit from drug addictions, not those who are addicted.

The forum Stephanie’s husband was using says in its description it is an “all-encompassing place for adult opiate addicts to find harm reduction information and support.”

The rules clearly state acquiring drugs, even if they aren’t classified as illegal, is prohibited and location-specific posts, meet-up seekers or posts with personal information will be deleted or the user banned.

A description of the online forum said its moderators “strictly enforce” those rules. Metro made multiple attempts to contact the website for details but did not receive a response.

Stephanie said her husband is now in a residential treatment program and taking Suboxone, a medication that combines an opioid with Naloxone to mitigate withdrawal symptoms.