Calgary police seek public help to identify sex assault suspect

Calgary police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a sexual assault case from late last month.

According to CPS, at about 12:40 p.m., Aug. 29, a man entered an apartment building located in the 1100 block of 6 Avenue SW.

Inside, it's believed he sexually touched a resident without consent before fleeing the building.

The man is described as being between 25 and 35 years old, 6’ tall, with brown eyes, a brown beard and a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm. At the time, he was wearing a black T-shirt with a white and blue “Wu-Tang” logo.