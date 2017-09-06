News / Calgary

Calgary police seek public help to identify sex assault suspect

The incident occurred on August 29

Calgary police are seeking to identify this man.

Calgary police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a sexual assault case from late last month.

According to CPS, at about 12:40 p.m., Aug. 29, a man entered an apartment building located in the 1100 block of 6 Avenue SW.

Inside, it's believed he sexually touched a resident without consent before fleeing the building.

The man is described as being between 25 and 35 years old, 6’ tall, with brown eyes, a brown beard and a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm. At the time, he was wearing a black T-shirt with a white and blue “Wu-Tang” logo.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and location is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

