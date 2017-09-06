CBE parent refuses to pay supervision fee amid transportation changes

As thousands of Calgary kids head back to school on Tuesday, one Calgary Board of Education mother is saying ‘no’ to the lunchroom supervision fee.

Karen Dietrich’s child is in Grade 6 and attends one of five CBE alternative schools that no longer offers the yellow school bus service to their students, and sees them taking Calgary Transit to school instead.

Dietrich said she’ll be refusing to pay a noon-supervision fee for her child this year because she feels it’s a double standard.

“If they feel that kids in Grade 6, as young as 10 and 11, are mature enough and responsible enough to take public transit unsupervised to get to and from school, then certainly while they’re at school they’re mature enough, and responsible enough to eat without supervision,” she said.

Dietrich said she’ll be putting her stance in writing when it comes time to pay fees, and addressing her letter to the CBE, her trustee and education minister David Eggen.

Although Alberta Education introduced Bill 1: An Act To Reduce School Fees at the end of the last school year, it does not cover the cost of noon supervision or transit passes for students who are attending school at an alternative program.

Dietrich said she’d be putting her noon supervision fees towards the “more than 100 per cent increase” she now has to pay to transport her child to school.

In a statement from Alberta Education, they said the concerns raised by Dietrich would be best addressed by her school trustee, but said Eggen is reviewing all proposed schools fee increases.

“He’s made it quite clear to the CBE that 100 per cent increases will not be approved,” said Lindsay Harvey, press secretary to the minister.

Harvey said minister Eggen shares the concerns raised by parents in Calgary regarding transportation changes - which is one of the reasons he ordered an operational review of the CBE.

The on-site work for the review— which began Aug. 14—has been completed and is currently undergoing analysis, with results expected shortly.

Trina Hurdman, trustee for Dietrich’s ward, said she appreciates her concerns.