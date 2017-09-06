'Chaos': Alberta Party calls for return to former CBE transportation plan

The Alberta Party Caucus is calling for the Calgary Board of Education and minister of education to revert the board’s transportation back to last school year’s plan.

The first day of school for many Calgary students is in the books and Alberta Party Caucus leader, Greg Clark said the changes have caused “chaos.”

“It’s clear that the new system isn’t working,” said Clark on Wednesday. “It’s time for both the CBE and the Minister of Education to take responsibility for the mess they created and start over.”

According to Clark, the CBE and education minister David Eggen share the blame for the problems arising from the transportation changes—some of which see children as young as 10 moved off yellow school buses and on to Calgary Transit, and others using congregated bus stops more than 10 kilometers from their homes.

“The CBE has had transportation changes in the planning stages for some time, and Bill 1 has unintended consequences,” he said. “There’s still time to reset, complete the ministry’s audit and try again next year.”

Clark said he’s been hearing complaints about the transportation plan from parents since last spring, and that in the last few days parents have continued to express concerns while putting the plan in action over the first few days of school.

“I’ve had some specific parents saying, ‘three buses and a CTrain, and they still have a 10 minute walk at the end,’” he said. “It’s a huge problem that can be fixed and I think both the CBE and the province need to say ‘this is a mistake, let’s undo it and let’s try again next year.’

Clark said there is one family in is constituency whose congregated stop is 2.4 kilometers from their home—while the school is only 2.1 kilometers away.

“It’s madness. They’re caught in this bureaucratic nightmare that isn’t based on the best interests of kids. It’s based on the needs of the CBE,” he said. “It’s backwards.”

Further, Clark said any funding shortfall should be shared between the province and the board

“The CBE’s budget is in excess of $1 billion annually, and the total provincial budget for education is more than $8 billion,” he said. “That’s more than enough to roll back congregated stops and put kids back on yellow school buses.”



Metro has reached out to both the CBE and Alberta Education for comment.