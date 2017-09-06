Print Media and Queer Theory lead new Lightbox project

It’s a queer world – and artist May G N is hoping to expose it in a new way.

The trans Albertan artist works with photography, printers and distortions to present Calgary in a new, emotional way.

G N has just launched her latest project, Super Impose, through the Lightbox Studio at Arts Commons.

She’ll be creating zines, posters and handouts, trying to re-contextualize Calgary.

“It’s going to serve as this place where we can take the city and engage with it in an artistic sense,” G N said. “It’s an effort to talk about how queerness exists in Calgary and most cities.”

Instead of a static display, her time in the Lightbox (which has now become a rotating residency at Arts Commons) will use the space as a sort of workshop. She works by photographing parts of Calgary and running them through a familiar distortion process.

Take for example a recent piece, where she took heavily distorting images and placed them behind a picture of Calgary – but one where the layers had been stripped down, so the distortions shined through the image.

It could be interpreted as Calgary being a different place to different types of people – an emotional realism.

"Cities are hubs of queer activity and the gathering of so many differentiated bodies is thought to warp seemingly normative spaces into impenetrable alternative lifestyle zones," she said. "The truth, that queerness in the life and landscape of the city is permanent, structural, and multi - faceted is a bracing one for those who consider themselves outside the paradigm."

As an artist, she believes now is an important time to promote advocacy. Just last week was the annual Pride Parade and Dyke and Trans March. G N sees a new wave of personalities emerging in the arts scene to support or take over from older organizations – with a new voice that deserves to be heard.

“Especially in times like these, when you have marches by white supremacists downtown, getting out there and providing some sort of counter-resistance is very important,” she said.