Public masturbater wanted by Calgary Police

Calgary police are looking for a man, possibly a teenager, seen masturbating on four different occasions near a southeast park.

The incidents have all occurred since the beginning of August in the surrounding area by Auburn Shores Park, according to a news release.

The first incident occurred on the morning of August 3 when a woman walking east on Auburn Bay Boulevard near Auburn Bay Gate SE saw a man run away from another woman and come towards her.

He stopped to ask her a question but then exposed himself and was masturbating. The woman was pushing a stroller with an infant inside at the time, police said.

Later on the same day, a woman was running on Auburn Bay Boulevard near Auburn Bay Manor SE when a man ran up to her and tapped on the shoulder.

When she turned towards him, the man exposed himself and was masturbating. The woman was able to run home and called police.

On August 12 between 10:30 p.m. and 10:50 p.m., six women walking home in the same area as the first incident when a man made some comments towards them, according to Calgary police.

When the women turned around, they saw the male masturbating. He then fled.

Finally, on August 31, two women were standing with their children outside a residence in the 0 to 100 block of Auburn Bay Heights SE when a male walked past them before returning.

The suspect stood next to one of the children and one of the women noticed he was masturbating. She yelled at him and he fled, police said.

The man was described in each incident as black, 14 to 17 years old and 5’5” to 5’7” tall with a slim build.

He has very short or closely-shaved black hair and was wearing dark sweatpants or track pants in all of the incidents.

Investigators are also looking into whether the same man is connected to two other indecent acts that occurred in the same area in October and November 2016.