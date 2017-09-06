Temporary freeze for new Calgary public art likely

A slate of councillors have come together to bring about changes to the city’s public art policy in light of the controversy over the latest work to be unveiled.

A motion with the support of eight councillors and the mayor, led by Ward 4 Councillor Sean Chu, is almost guaranteed to pass at next Monday’s meeting – the last before the municipal elction.

Chu’s notice of motion calls on city administration to suspend any new artwork request for proposals (RFPs) as of Sept. 15.

It also asks for a report in early November on the impact of suspending all new public art projects scheduled for RFP until the second quarter of next year.

Finally, it instructs administration to report back on recommendations for a new vetting process.

Councillors are asking for more chances for the public to engage on the art. Chu said he would like to see councillors get the final say on any piece of public art, but that’s not spelled out directly in his motion.

For Chu, the main thing is letting the public have a say in the work before it gets approved.

“If you involve the public, you’ll never go through this (controversy) again,” he said.

Calgary artist Caitlind Brown, who is currently developing a public artwork for the city, said she and other artists expected a freeze on future works.

She said it’s unusual to review the art policy so soon, since there was already a review in 2014, after the unveiling of Travelling Light, better known as the Big Blue Ring.

Brown is open to the idea of a review if it can address perceived problems with the program, rather than just shutting it down.

“Currently – people think of art as monolithic objects. And if we can address that by having more experimental art – that would be the best thing that could come from this,” she said.

The biggest problem she sees is that the art – which receives funding tied to infrastructure project budgets – needs to be located near the project which paid for it.