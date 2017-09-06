TransCanada cites hurricane in extending deadline for Keystone commitments

CALGARY — TransCanada Corporation (TSX:TRP) is giving customers an extra month to sign up for space on its Keystone pipeline system due to flooding from hurricane Harvey in Houston and other parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The company launched its open season in July to solicit binding commitments for transportation of an additional 225,000 barrels of crude oil per day on the Keystone and Keystone XL pipelines from Alberta to the market hub in Oklahoma, and on to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The deadline has now been extended to Oct. 26 from the original Sept. 28.