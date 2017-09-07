A Calgary play that only the nose could know

After putting on plays based solely on touch and taste, it only makes sense that Ghost River take on scent for their next senses performance.

At Beakerhead this year, the theatre group will put on a performance that blindfolds the audience and is told primarily through different smells at their Scent Bar.

“There's no myth about the fact that scent and memory are extremely, closely connected,” explained director Louise Casemore. “The centre for processing, as well as the area that generates memory, are located immediately next to each other in the brain.”

“Exploring this type of experience is exciting as we get to push the limits of how spaces can be transformed using smells that are unfamiliar, and uncovering how those scents you know may stir your memories,” said Ghost River artistic director, Eric Rose.

The group has spent the last few months experimenting with different scents to craft a performance around it, even partnering with a Mount Royal University neuroscientist to really perfect it. Casemore promises there won’t be unpleasant surprises – they won’t throw sour milk or anything under your nose.

Scent Bar will run in the former Chophouse Restaurant – a location already teeming with history and unique fragrances – and will have a cocktail bar.

Essentially, audiences will be given a menu of ‘experiences’ and get to choose three out of five options. They’ll be taken over to their experience, where they’ll be blindfolded and the magic will begin.

Of course, crafting that magic doesn’t come without a few unique hurdles.

“At Ghost River, we never do anything that’s easy, that’s for sure,” laughed Casemore. “For starters, we are always going to be grappling with people’s preconceptions surrounding smell.

“There’s always this terror we’re navigating, but nothing about the experience is intended in anyway to shock anyone. There is no gross-out factor, no yucky moments – no sour milk.”

As well, when you’re dealing with many different scenes, one after the other, a major challenge becomes figuring out how to quickly get rid of a previous smell, and keeping the new ones from all mingling together.

Of course, that’s part of the magic, and the only chance to experience it will be at this year’s Beakerhead festival, from Sept. 13 to 17.