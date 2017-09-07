Calgary drops out of bid to host FIFA 2026 games

Calgary has been dropped from the list of North American cities submitting preliminary bids to host games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Soccer Canada, six Canadian locations will be part of the United bid, which includes cities from the US, Canada and Mexico. Calgary wasn’t on that list.

The release from Soccer Canada didn’t specify why some cities weren’t included, but did say that cities hoping to host group stage matches had to have a stadium that seats at least 40,000 people. It went up to 80,000 seats for the opening game and the finals.

Calgary officials were cautious about a potential bid when news of the list came out in early August, saying at that time they would need to explore a number of things before making a decision.

Tourism Calgary said Thursday they opted not to pursue entry into the joint bid because they didn’t have an endorsed facility plan that would meet the FIFA requirements, thus they were dropped from the list.

Edmonton is included on the 41 city list, along with the Canadian cities of Montreal, Ottawa, Regina, Toronto and Vancouver.