Calgary, Edmonton police work together to solve shootings

Police in Edmonton and Calgary are trying to identify several people believed to have information about three 2016 homicides they believe are connected.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) and Edmonton Police Service (EPS) published an image Thursday of three men believed to have knowledge about the deaths of Cuc Lung, Quang Tran and Phu Phan.

Lung, 34, and Tran, 38, were shot in their vehicle in September 2016 after arriving at their home in Calgary. Lung's 5-year-old son was also in the car but he was not hurt.

Phan, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his Edmonton home's driveway on the morning of Oct. 7.

There is no danger to the public as the shootings are believed to have been targeted, police said.

CPS is asking anyone in Calgary with information about any of their identities or the homicides to contact them by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

In Edmonton, EPS said anyone with information about the men are asked to contact them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.