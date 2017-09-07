Calgary police looking for help in what they believe were gang-related shootings

Calgary police, along with the Edmonton Police Service, have released photos of three persons of interest in what investigators believe were two gang-related shootings last year.

They say the unidentified people in the pictures may know something about the fatal shootings.

In one case last September, a man and a woman were sitting in a car in the driveway of a northeast Calgary neighbourhood when they were shot.

The woman's five-year-old son was in the car but was not injured.

In another shooting in Edmonton the following month, a man was found dead on his driveway.

Investigators said all three shootings were targeted and the public was not at risk.

Quang Tran, 38, died at the scene of the Calgary shooting while Cuc Lung, 34, was taken to hospital but later died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Phu Phan, 30, was the victim in the north Edmonton shooting about two weeks later.

"The victims that were involved in these matters, in one way or another, to one degree or another, are involved in what I would describe as an organized crime lifestyle," Calgary police Insp. Paul Wozney said at a news briefing Thursday. "We do know that organized crime and people that are involved in that lifestyle ... move very fluidly throughout the province, throughout Western Canada and throughout our country.

"We're trying to identify who they are and we're trying to get information from the community of where they may have been during the time of these offences."

Police hope that the public will be able to help them identify the people in the photographs.

"We don't know the connection between the three persons of interest," Wozney said. "We're making a plea to the community to ask for some assistance in helping corroborate the identity of who these people are."