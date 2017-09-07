News / Calgary

Calgary police looking for would-be ATM thieves

Two men tried to drag an ATM out of a Boston Pizza restaurant on Tuesday night

This still image taken from CCTV footage shows a suspect in an attempted robbery at a Boston Pizza in the city's southeast.

Calgary police are hoping that the public will recognize suspects caught on CCTV footage attempting to steal an ATM earlier this week.

At 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, two suspects went into the Boston Pizza located at 2836 Memorial Drive SE, according to CPS.

They hooked a strap to an ATM in the foyer and tried to drag it out, but were not successful.

When approached by staff, they fled in an SUV, possibly a BMW X5.

Both are described as Caucasian men in their late 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

