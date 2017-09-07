Calgary police looking for would-be ATM thieves
Two men tried to drag an ATM out of a Boston Pizza restaurant on Tuesday night
Calgary police are hoping that the public will recognize suspects caught on CCTV footage attempting to steal an ATM earlier this week.
At 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, two suspects went into the Boston Pizza located at 2836 Memorial Drive SE, according to CPS.
They hooked a strap to an ATM in the foyer and tried to drag it out, but were not successful.
When approached by staff, they fled in an SUV, possibly a BMW X5.
Both are described as Caucasian men in their late 20s or early 30s.
Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
