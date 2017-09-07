CBE board chair Joy Bowen-Eyre bows out

After nearly 8 years of service, Calgary Board of Education board chair, Joy Bowen-Eyre has decided to hang her trustee hat, and will not be running for re-election come October.

Bowen-Eyre said it’s a decision that has weighed heavily on her over the summer, but said due to personal and family reasons she is unable to commit herself to the job any longer.

The chair, who will continue to serve until the election is called, said she takes a lot of pride having worked for the CBE.

“I’m immensely proud of the work we do every day at the CBE. I’m proud of the fact that we don’t turn any students away. I’m proud of the fact that we’re inclusive of all students and our staff,” she said.

Bowen-Eyre said she’s also proud of the CBE for being progressive and for being considered a leader in the province when it comes to education.

“At the end of the day, the folks here that work in and for the CBE really do try to be responsive to students, parents, and staff,” she said.

Looking back on her tenure as a CBE trustee—beginning with being elected in Wards 1 and 2 in 2010, and re-elected in 2013 when she became board chair—Bowen-Eyre said there are many great memories.

“One of the things I’ll look back on with pride is under this current board we were able to get 21 new schools and 10 modernizations, and I think that’s pretty significant,” she said.

Further, Bowen-Eyre said she’s happy the board was able to put forward an engagement framework, where they can seek input on big items from members of the community.

Bowen-Eyre said with her leaving Wards 1 and 2 she thinks it’s critically important to find a progressive voice for the ward.

“We need great candidates who believe in public education and have a desire to work with their board colleagues who will work with the administration, the governments and parents to help move the CBE forward,” she said.

Her final words of advice to whoever fills the board-chair seat next year?