Calgary Board of Education reviewing bus loading after autistic girl was lost

A Calgary mom is demanding answers after her six-year-old, nonverbal, autistic daughter somehow ended up on a Calgary Transit bus, rather than her yellow school bus, on Tuesday, after her first day of school.

Sanober Shad said she was informed via telephone by the Calgary Board of Education’s Buchanan School on Tuesday afternoon that they had lost her Grade 1 daughter.

Shad said on Tuesday afternoon she was called by the school to find out if her daughter, Areebah, would be taking the school bus home. Shad said ‘yes,’ only to receive another phone call minutes later saying they couldn’t find her.

“When I dropped her off in the morning I spoke to the office and said ‘please take care of Areebah, she doesn’t speak,’” said Shad, adding that she believes her daughter had a personal classroom aide.

When Shad got the call that Areebah was missing, she thought the worse.

“I was shocked. My nerves were shot,” she said. “I thought she might have been kidnapped.”

According to the CBE, they acknowledged that this was a serious incident and extremely stressful for the student, her family and school staff.

“Once it was discovered that the student was missing, the school followed emergency protocols, which included contacting the police,” they said.

Areebah was found shortly after when a Calgary Transit bus driver noticed a young girl he felt was out of place traveling alone on transit.

“He saw a little girl that probably didn’t belong on that bus and was able to get a hold of our peace officers who then met up with the bus,” said Brian Whitelaw, coordinator of public safety for Calgary Transit.

Whitelaw said they quickly discovered Areebah was supposed to have boarded a yellow school bus, but instead got on a city bus in the 3700 block of Centre Street North.

After realizing she was non-verbal, Whitelaw said peace officers looked in Areebah’s backpack, where they found contact information for the school, and informed them they’d found her.

A peace officer then accompanied Areebah from the 78 Avenue stop to her home, where she was reunited with her mother.

“It was very distressful for the child, thank goodness there was really a good team effort here to return her safely home,” said Whitelaw.

Shad said she’s “extremely thankful” to Calgary Transit.

“Thank God she was on that bus,” she said. “I’m thankful for Calgary Transit and the bus driver.”

Yet, Shad said she’s still wondering what went wrong.

“How did this happen? Why wasn’t anyone holding her hand or making sure she got on the right bus?” said Shad.

The CBE said they’re working with school staff, transportation and the family to understand exactly what happened and how they can prevent it from happening in the future.