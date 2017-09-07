Honens piano festival tickles the ivory again in Calgary

A late night at the bar and classical music aren’t two things that typically go together.

But honestly, why the heck not?

Honen’s, Calgary’s acclaimed classical music festival, is aiming to make classical music much more accessible.

This year’s festival, which takes place this weekend, will fill concert halls with traditional piano music, but they’ll also take the music to the parks, bars and streets of Calgary.

See, while Beethoven and Bach might come to mind when talking about classical music, it’s much more than just that.

“Classical music isn’t just music of the classical or baroque era,” explained Amanda Smith, Honens director of communications. “Classical music is still written today.

“It is a style of music, a grouping of music. Our present day, contemporary composers are still writing classical music.”

The idea behind holding these more public events is so people can ease in and out of the concerts as they wish, in a relaxed setting where they can still appreciate the music.

In an age where Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do is climbing the charts, it’s worth looking at what other musicians are doing – and what that music does to you.

“I think it’s still extremely relevant,” said Katherine Chi, who was the first woman to win the Honens piano competition in 2000, and will perform this weekend.

“There’s a seriousness and depth, reaching for the vision and the sublime, that I think we always need, no matter what age we are. Of course, we’re been inundated with a lot of noise and chatter, but I think we also need beauty and poetry and things that have artistic value. I think there’s still people who embrace and want to hear this music.”

Under a more scientific lens, classical music has a positive impact on the brain.

“Although the landscape has changed, classical music has been proven to improve our mental states – and make a difference in children with autism,” said Smith. “Live classical music actually changes the way children with autism interact.”

Although Honens does a piano competition every three years (the next one will be in 2018), they’ve recently started this annual festival, with world-renowned musicians. This year they launched the festival with antique pianos, which have been painted by ACAD graduates to represent different facets of Canadian culture.

The pianos will be used throughout the festival, which runs until Sept. 10.