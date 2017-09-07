Mayor Nenshi says Calgary prime location for Amazon HQ2

Mayor Naheed Nenshi was coy about the idea of Amazon's HQ2 landing in Calgary, telling reporters the city has been working with "some of the biggest brands in the world" on selling the city.

"Non-disclosure agreements prevent me from saying too much on specific files we've been working on," Nenshi said. "But I can tell you that we're very familiar with this particular pitch; we're not surprised by Amazon bringing this forward."

He said looking at the criteria the retail giant has put forward, he couldn't imagine a place that meets their needs better than Calgary.

Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos has promised the company will spend more than $5 billion US to build another headquarters that will be a "full equal" to their current Seattle campus. The HQ2 would house as many as 50,000 employees.

Calgary Economic Development President and CEO, Mary Moran, said they'll be making a strong pitch to Amazon.

"The value proposition that we offer aligns with what Amazon is looking for. This is an innovative city with a highly educated and globally connected workforce, we have affordable available real estate, low-cost of doing business, exceptional transportation links and quality of life for their employees,” said Moran.