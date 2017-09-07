'We are all Calgary:' United Way kicks off 2017 campaign

The United Way wants to beat last year’s fundraising goals, but it’s not a dollar value they’re after – they want to see more donors than ever step up this year.

The organization – which works with agencies, corporations, volunteers, governments and individual donors to tackle complex social issues – kicked off its 2017 fundraising campaign on Thursday with the catchphrase ‘We Are All Calgary.’

According to the United Way, one in 10 people in Calgary live in poverty and one in three don’t feel connected to community.

“The campaign this year is about how all of us can get involved, how all of us can make a difference and play a small part,” said United Way President and CEO Karen Young.

“We’re really building on the energy and momentum of last year, when we were working together to get through the economic downturn. As we move into what I call the recovery and resiliency phase, we are going to be stronger than ever,” she said.

Last year, the United Way invested $51.5 million back into the community. Young encouraged Calgarians to get involved in any way they can.

“Whether its a large or a small donation, everything matters and everything makes a difference,” she said.

In 2016, the United Way was able to help 178,700 people in Calgary thanks to 34,000 donors who contributed to the campaign.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he’d like to see the number of donors double this year.

“The dollar amounts matter, but what matters even more is getting people engaged in the community,” Nenshi said. “Right now, our help is needed more than ever.”

Minhas Breweries co-founder Manjit Minhas and Imperial Oil president and CEO Rich Kruger are this year’s campaign co-chairs.

Minhas said for her, being involved with United Way is a labour of love.