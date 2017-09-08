Calgary fire crews head to Waterton on support basis

A group of Calgary firefighters are en route to the town of Waterton to help with structural fire protection due to the wildfire burning nearby.

Calgary Fire Department Chief Steve Dongworth said on Friday morning they received a request from the provincial operations centre, originating from Parks Canada, that they send personnel and trucks to help the town of Waterton deal with their current fire situation.



Dongworth said the CFD will be there to help deal with the risk of the fire moving into the town, and will not be fighting the wildfires outside of town.

“The purpose for our heading down is structural fire protection, because that's the kind of expertise we have,” he said.

“We’ve been preparing all morning. Our members are more than willing to step up and help with a response wherever needed.”

Dongworth said three trucks and one mechanic truck will be sent down along with 20 CFD personnel.

He said if the fire produces embers or spots in town, or rolls into the town completely, the CFD crews will be able to assist with protecting the town’s buildings and key structures.

The 20 CFD personnel are going to Waterton on a volunteer basis but will be paid for their services.

In advance of sending the crews to Waterton, a senior member of the CFD was sent down to assess the situation and help figure out logistics.

Dongworth said one thing the CFD learned from helping with the Fort McMurray fires—one of four fires outside of Calgary that the CFD has aided with— is to send support with their crews.

“We can't just send them out alone, so we send a mechanic with a fully-equipped vehicle to service the vehicles heading down,” he said. “In Fort Mac, we saw that those mechanics were also able to support other agencies' equipment and vehicles as well.”

A paramedic will also be sent with the crews—something that happens at every fire CFD crews attend.

“If our people get injured we have advanced life support available immediately for them,” he said.

The CFD crews will depart from the city at 4 p.m. on Friday and are scheduled to arrive before 8 p.m. in Waterton.