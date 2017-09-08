Calgary man charged with impaired driving in death of his own daughter

CALGARY — A Calgary man has been charged with impaired driving in the death of his own daughter.

Police say a man was driving with two teens in a Jeep Liberty last October when the SUV spun into a median and rolled across lanes of traffic.

All three were thrown from the vehicle.

Meghan Bomford, who was 17, died and her friend Kelsey Nelson, who is 16, was injured.

Michael Shaun Bomford, who is 52, faces dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and other charges.

He is to appear in court on Oct. 5.

Sgt. Colin Foster said the investigation was challenging.

"We had no witnesses who were actually able to identify who the driver was because everybody was ejected from the vehicle," he said Friday.

"There were certain things we had to prove to determine that Bomford was actually the driver at the time, and that's why this investigation took as long as it did."

Nelson continues to recuperate from her injuries.