Calgary police identify Manchester Industrial stabbing victim

The Calgary Police Service have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred earlier this week.

Around 10 a.m.on Wednesday, police were called to check on the welfare of a man in the 5700 block of 2 Street SW.

The man was found suffering from stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an autopsy, the medical examiner has formally identified the stabbing victim found in the Manchester Industrial area as Valeri Lomakine, 37, of Calgary.