Calgary police identify Manchester Industrial stabbing victim
Police continue to seek information from the public in relation to this crime
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Calgary Police Service have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred earlier this week.
Around 10 a.m.on Wednesday, police were called to check on the welfare of a man in the 5700 block of 2 Street SW.
The man was found suffering from stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following an autopsy, the medical examiner has formally identified the stabbing victim found in the Manchester Industrial area as Valeri Lomakine, 37, of Calgary.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary