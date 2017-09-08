CBE parents hire their own yellow school bus

A group of Calgary Board of Education parents whose kids attend an alternative program at Sir Wilfred Laurier School have taken transportation planning into their own hands.

Amory Hamilton-Henry, one of the parents, told Metro that they devised their own solution in August, just two months after the CBE announced yellow school bus service to the school would be cancelled—leaving some kids to take two Calgary Transit buses and a CTrain just to get to and from their Traditional Learning Centre program at Sir Wilfred Laurier.

“Some parents protested over the summer, but when we realized in August that there would be no changes from the CBE or the government we decided we needed to make a plan to get our kids to school,” she said.

Hamilton-Henry said there were roughly 25 parents at the first meeting— who were adamantly against using Calgary Transit for their young children— where they talked about approaching Southland Transportation to see what it would take to hire their own bus.

“They gave us daily costs, including driver and fuel, and we went back to the parents,” she said.

Southland Transportation then informed the parents it would cost them approximately $1,200 per child.

“Within a weekend we had 67 children signed up,” said Hamilton-Henry.

Jonathan Weal, Southland Transportation’s regional director for Southern Alberta, said the parents were easy to work with and “very resourceful.”

“We gave them a bit of freedom. They pretty much said, ‘this is where we want to pick up from,’ and we worked out the process with them,” he said. “We told them we needed to restrict it to five or six different locations, maximum, and they did that.”

The parents established their own limited liability company (LLC), established a bank account and approached Southland with a contract.

After having parents pay their fees and sign conditions, with the guidance from the team at Southalnd, they agreed on an appropriate route and schedule.

“They did most of the leg work, so, for us it was much more simple,” said Weal.

On Sept. 6 Bus A rolled out from the community of Redstone, picking up students in Skyview Ranch, Cityscape, Saddleridge and Martindale before arriving at Sir Wilfred Laurier.

“We were 10 minutes late,” Hamilton-Henry laughed. “So, we’ve already made adjustments and we’ve been early for the last two days.”

Further, Weal said the parents have put some of their own ideas in place that has made things run smoothly.

“They’ve put a parent at each bus stop every day making sure the kids getting on the bus are the right ones and have paid,” he said.

Hamilton-Henry said parents continue to reach out to their group to see if their kids can ride the bus. In fact, they’ve had to establish a waiting list due to interest.

“If need be we will look into getting a second bus,” she said.

Weal said a few other groups of parents approached Southland about doing something similar, but this group was the only one to see it through.

If other groups are interested he said it’s important they have good communication and understand what they need and want from the service.

Hamilton-Henry said she and the other parents feel a lack of engagement by both the CBE and Alberta Education has led to parents coming up with their own solutions.

“There needs to be options for different families. It’s one public system but with different categories of schools, so there cannot be a one-size-fits-all solution,” she said.

Education Minister David Eggen has said he wouldn’t allow fees for those not covered by Bill 1 to be raised more than five per cent, but Hamilton-Henry said although many might appreciate that, for some families paying the extra cash is worth it.