Charges laid in fatal 2016 Calgary crash

One person has been charged in connection with an October 2016 fatal crash involving speed and alcohol.

On Oct. 18, 2016 at around 4:45 p.m., a 2002 Jeep Liberty was travelling west on McKnight Boulevard NE between 68 Street and 52 Street when it lost control, swerved for 100 metres before hitting the centre median and then rolled across the eastbound lanes. Police say speed and alcohol were factors in this crash.

Three people were ejected from the vehicle, including a 17-year-old girl, who later died of her injuries.

The male driver and 16-year-old female passenger were also seriously injured.

Facing several charges in relation, including impaired driving causing death, is Michael Shaun Bomford, 52, of Calgary.