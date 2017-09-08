Brian Jean overtaking Jason Kenney in UCP leadership race: survey

There are four people vying to lead the newly-formed United Conservative Party (UCP), but one candidate appears to be pulling ahead of the pack with just more than a month to go.

A new Think HQ/Metro News poll found that if Albertans were choosing a leader for the UCP today, former Wildrose leader Brian Jean would likely claim victory and might even have enough overall support to win a provincial election.

Jean had 51 per cent of the support from 1,136 participants, compared to fellow candidate Jason Kenney who trailed 19 percentage points behind with 32 per cent of the vote.

Provincially, the poll found both Jean and Kenney would likely capture a majority if an election were held today. Of the two, 53 per cent would support Jean's UCP, with 49 per cent supporting a Kenney-led UCP. The NDP tallied 34 and 35 per cent support, respectively.

According to Marc Henry, president of ThinkHQ Public Affairs Inc., the poll shows there’s been a “seismic shift” in Alberta politics.

“The new UCP is definitely a heavyweight, they’re in front of the NDP by a sizeable margin province-wide despite the fact they don’t have a single policy or leader,” Henry told Metro.

“I think it’s going to be an increasingly lively campaign. There’s a lot at stake and by the numbers right now, you’re potentially electing a new premier.”

Lori Williams, an associate professor of policy studies at Mount Royal University, called the poll numbers a "significant development."

“When we’re talking about four candidates, for someone to be over 50 per cent, that alone is significant – but add to that (Jean) is so many points ahead of Jason Kenney does suggest the momentum is shifting in favour of Jean," Williams told Metro.

She said undecided UCP members could view Jean as a better candidate to win a general election.

“Those who are on the fence, those who are undecided, might make a decision in favour of Jean because it looks like he has a better chance of winning,” Williams said. “Especially at this stage of the game, with momentum clearly on Jean’s side, it’s a very steep climb for Kenney.”

The fact Kenney hasn't take a position on hot-button topics such as LGBTQ rights appears to have hurt his popularity, according to Williams.

“That’s certainly one of the things that could account for this,” she said. “He has not been willing to say what he thinks ... he's saying he's waiting until he talks to the party.”

The poll found the other candidates, Doug Schweitzer and Jeff Callaway, would capture 15 and two per cent of support, respectively.

Schweitzer saw a spike in support in urban areas like Edmonton and Calgary while Jean dominated rural areas. Kenney appeared to have roughly equal support in each.

The analysis is a sample of the general population and only UCP members will vote to elect their leader, but without an up-to-date member list there is no way of reliably sampling the group.

The survey was conducted between August 14 and 20 by an online research panel with the Voice of Alberta and Angus Reid Forum and was weighted to reflect gender, age and region of Alberta’s population, according to Statistics Canada.