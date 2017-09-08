Waterton Lakes under mandatory evacuation alert
Those evacuating the approaching wildfire are asked to make contact with the MD of Pincher Creek
A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Waterton Lakes National Park and for the Waterton townsite due to the approaching wildfire, according to a provincial alert issued at 1:47 p.m. Friday.
According to RCMP, they, along with Parks Canada officials will be onsite to assist with evacuation efforts.
The order is in effect as of 1:15 p.m. Friday and evacuees are asked to go to the reception centre at the Vertical Church on Ken Thornton Blvd in Pincher Creek, Alta.
Evacuees can also check in in person, by phone at 403-904-0021 or via email at mdinfo@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca.
Alberta Emergency Alert system states that visibility will be affected in the area and to take precautions when evacuating. Highway 5 and 6 and the Chief Mountain Border crossing will all remain open.
