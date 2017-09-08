Waterton Lakes under mandatory evacuation alert

According to RCMP, they, along with Parks Canada officials will be onsite to assist with evacuation efforts.



The order is in effect as of 1:15 p.m. Friday and evacuees are asked to go to the reception centre at the Vertical Church on Ken Thornton Blvd in Pincher Creek, Alta.



Evacuees can also check in in person, by phone at 403-904-0021 or via email at mdinfo@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca.



Alberta Emergency Alert system states that visibility will be affected in the area and to take precautions when evacuating. Highway 5 and 6 and the Chief Mountain Border crossing will all remain open.

