Students urge Ottawa to help Canadians stranded in St. Maarten

CALGARY — A group of Canadian medical students is urging the federal government to do more to help Canadian citizens trapped in St. Maarten after hurricane Irma pummelled the island nation.

Dulani Samarappuli of Calgary, who just finished her first year there at the American University of the Caribbean School, says she was one of five Canadians from the school who managed to board one of the last flights to Canada on Tuesday morning before Irma hit.

She says she decided to go to the airport last minute when she learned Irma was upgraded from a Category 4 hurricane to a Category 5.

The 26-year-old says the Sunwing flight to Toronto was booked, but she and her friends were told to wait in case some passengers didn't not show up.

She says just before take off, they were able to get on the plane, along with two American tourists.

Now safe at home, Samarappuli says she and about 25 other Canadian students from the school who fled St. Maarten in time have banded together to get all the Canadians hunkering down at the university home.