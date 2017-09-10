City auditor finds problems with Calgary water meters

In the wake of some Calgarians' complaints about erroneously large water bills, the city auditor has found problems with the city’s metering service.

The concerns and suggestions to deal with them are outlined in a 17-page document going to a council committee this week.

The audit found that current controls and processes are only “partially effective” when it comes to doing accurate billing.

In recent months, several Calgarians have come forward with water bills in the thousands of dollars.

Verginia Ghobrial-Said told Metro how she received a bill for $4,070.44 instead of the usual $50.

Enmax at first agreed to cut that bill by about 30 per cent. Mayor Naheed Nenshi later announced that all erroneous bills would be forgiven.

Going forward, if Enmax detects a problem, such as a leaky toilet, and it’s fixed in a "reasonable amount of time," the customer will be billed based on their average monthly use, the mayor said.

Coun. Richard Pootmans, vice chair of the audit committee, which is receiving the report, said in light of the recent media reports of large bills, this shows the audit process at the city is working.

“Here we have the city auditor finding out that there are some weaknesses in the billing system,” said Pootmans.

Coun. Diane Coley-Urquhart is bringing forward a notice of motion at Monday’s council meeting that would call for a review and overhaul of the billing system, including creating a way for customers to appeal bills.

In a written statement, an Enmax spokesperson said this was a city audit of city processes that do not involve Enmax.

"We have already committed to the City Water Utility that we will fully support them in their implementation of any process improvements that may be identified in their audit," read the statement.