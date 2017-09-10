Fire near Waterton townsite growing: Parks Canada

Waterton Lakes National Park remains completely closed except to first responders as a fire continues to grow less than 20 kilometres away from the historic townsite.

Parks Canada said in an update on the park's Facebook page Saturday that the Kenow fire now covers approximately 8,500 hectares and has moved two kilometres into British Columbia.

Fire crews from Calgary, Lethbridge, Coaldale, Taber and Willowcreek have arrived in the area to help to battle the blaze in-town, as it continues to move south along the Akamina Valley.

An estimated 185 personnel are part of the effort, in addition to seven helicopters and plenty of fire engines.

These crews are prepared to extinguish spot fires at critical infrastructure in the townsite such as the Prince of Wales Hotel, according to Parks Canada.

The post also said the town has been encircled with an extensive high volume pump and sprinkler system and additional fire protection sprinklers have been installed on buildings.

Three helicopters dousing the South Kootenay Pass with water had to shut down due to high winds on Saturday but their work will continue as the wind permits.

Twenty personnel from the Calgary Fire Department are going to Waterton on a volunteer basis but will be paid for their services, Calgary Fire Department Chief Steve Dongworth said Friday.

A paramedic will also be sent with the crews—something that happens at every fire CFD crews attend.