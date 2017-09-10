More accessible, affordable housing opens in Calgary

The third affordable housing development to open this year was celebrated in Calgary on Saturday.

Clarke Court is a 32-unit building in southwest Calgary named in honour of Anne Clarke, a long-serving member of the Kingsland Community Association.

Two of its residences were constructed to be barrier free and one is built to accommodate the visually impaired.

“We’re very excited to celebrate the opening of Clarke Court,” said Sarah Woodgate, director of Calgary Housing with the City of Calgary and president of the Calgary Housing Company (CHC).

“These developments are more than about building homes – they’re about building families and community,” she said.

The CHC will manage the building; it already works with more than 25,000 tenants in more than 10,000 affordable housing units across the city.

There are more than 110,000 Albertans living in government-supported affordable housing, according to Minister of Seniors and Housing Lori Sigurdson.

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” she said at the announcement, adding the Provincial Affordable Housing Strategy announced in June is helping.

The provincial government provided $3.9 million in Affordable Housing Program Municipal Block Funding and via $3.3 million in municipal funding through the Municipal Sustainability Initiative for the Clarke Court project.

Several other affordable housing developments in Calgary are in the works, including a 48-unit development in Wildwood and 16 future homes in Rosedale.