U Calgary students hosting ladies night to connect women to community

Later this month, medical students from the University of Calgary (U of C) are hosting a Women’s Empowerment Night for the women in this city who can’t afford to take time for themselves.

The annual event aims to not only give marginalized women a night of pampering, but also connect them to resources in the city they might not know are available.

“We’re trying to give them a night to just enjoy themselves,” said Victoria Nkunu, a second year medical student and chair of the event.

“We have different organizations coming in to showcase the services they have available for women in vulnerable populations and the Centre for Newcomers is donating really good food for the evening, so we want as many women as possible to come enjoy it.”

Some student volunteers, like second-year medical student Mallory McNiven, also provide a free weekly student-run clinic at Inn From the Cold that’s geared towards people experiencing homelessness or addictions, refugees and vulnerable women and children.

“Anyone in the shelter can come down and say they’d like to be seen,” said McNiven.

“We work with the physicians (that supervise us) and come up with a plan for them or refer them to other clinics if they need more specialized resources.”

She said there’s lots of community support and services available in Calgary, but it can be hard for some of her patients to access them.

“I feel like we’re making a difference by giving our patients the chance to be heard and by connecting them to the right resources,” McNiven said.

“Sometimes it’s hard to navigate the system and know where to go or where to find help – hopefully we can make people feel like they have more support going forward.”

Nkunu said the upcoming empowerment event is also a chance for women to network and meet other women who share similar struggles.

“We’ll also have a speaker, some performances and door prizes – it’s just a nice, social event for the women to have fun and find resources in their community,” she said.

Alongside relaxing activities such as yoga and massage, the event is also providing free childcare.