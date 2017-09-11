News / Calgary

Airdrie RCMP rescue owl from soccer net

Cristiano Ron-owl-do the bird was not

RCMP rescued the owl after a group of students flagged them down.

RCMP rescued the owl after a group of students flagged them down.

Whooo rescued the owl from the soccer net? Why, it was the Airdrie RCMP.

At about 7:45 a.m. on Monday, RCMP were waved down to help an owl that had become trapped within a soccer net on the grounds of the Ralph McCall School.

The owl was conscious and breathing when it was discovered. An Airdrie resident (and past wildlife conservation volunteer) helped RCMP in calming down the owl, and removing it from the netting.

The owl was then transported to a veterinarian. Officials said it should make a full recovery.

Airdrie RCMP would like to thank Ralph McCall School students and staff and resident Jennifer Landels for their “quick action and cooperation in rescuing the owl.”

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...