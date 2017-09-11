Airdrie RCMP rescue owl from soccer net

Whooo rescued the owl from the soccer net? Why, it was the Airdrie RCMP.

At about 7:45 a.m. on Monday, RCMP were waved down to help an owl that had become trapped within a soccer net on the grounds of the Ralph McCall School.

The owl was conscious and breathing when it was discovered. An Airdrie resident (and past wildlife conservation volunteer) helped RCMP in calming down the owl, and removing it from the netting.

The owl was then transported to a veterinarian. Officials said it should make a full recovery.