Calgary council approves moving Eau Claire smokestack

A historic brick smokestack in Calgary’s downtown will be moved and preserved in a new location, despite concerns from heritage advocates.

On Monday, Calgary city council approved a development in the Eau Claire district, and gave developers the green light to move the stack from its original location.

Harvard Developments plans to build a mix of residential, retail and office space in the downtown residential community.

The project was controversial because it added more office space to what critics have called an already saturated downtown. Heritage advocates also opposed moving the historic smokestack, arguing it needed to remain in its original location to maintain historic integrity.

Recognized as a municipal historic resource in 2008, the smokestack will be de-designated for the move.

In return, Harvard Developments will pay $300,000 to the Heritage Incentive Reserve in addition to covering the costs of the move.

The city will re-designate the smokestack as a municipal historic resource once it’s moved, but the project approval isn’t jiving well with the Calgary Heritage Authority.

“We want to impress upon city council that de-designating heritage resources should not in any way become a precedent in Calgary,” said Josh Traptow, executive director of the Calgary Heritage Authority, in a statement.

He said the authority is opposed in principle to de-designating sites.

“Moving heritage resources takes them out of their original context, both to the detriment of the neighbourhood in which they are part of the community fabric, and to the detriment of the historic resource, which loses some of its meaning.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he understands the authority’s concerns, but noted the smokestack is moving only a few meters away.

“I’m willing to bet the vast majority of visitors to Eau Claire have never noticed it there, because it’s just so lost. And if it’s actually creating a place around it where you can do some interpretation, that’s better.”