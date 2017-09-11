Calgary councillor reveals struggle with depression

After battling through his longest, toughest bout with depression yet, a Calgary city councillor chose to reveal his struggle publicly in the hope of chipping away at the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Ward 11 Coun. Brian Pincott said in a series of tweets Sunday he had recently emerged from a four and a half year depression that had many days where “suicide was close.”

“I was trying to make the point that (mental illness) is all around us and can affect anyone,” Pincott told Metro.

“We have ideas of what (depression) looks like, but it affects everybody differently and we can’t let stigma prevent people from getting help or prevent them from having the support of professionals and also the community.”

Pincott said he’s in a better place mentally and that's why he decided to speak out.

“I came pretty close to taking that final step a few times,” he said.

“So by sharing I hope that people will be more proactive … and check in if they see somebody struggling, whose behaviour is changing – reach out and ask them how they’re doing.”

Mara Grunau, executive director of Calgary's Centre for Suicide Prevention, commended Pincott for his strength.

“I know people in the time to come will thank him for leading the way on this … the number of people who will benefit from that, he will never know,” Grunau told Metro.

She said if you are worried about someone in your life, it’s best to ask them directly if they’re considering suicide.

“If they are, research indicates they’ll say yes,” Grunau said. “If they’re not, it’ll be a bit of an awkward moment – but they’ll go away knowing you cared enough to ask them.”

If they say yes, don’t panic and don’t try to solve their problems – Grunau said you won’t be able to, anyway.

“The best thing to do is to listen openly and non-judgementally, and then connect them to help,” she said.