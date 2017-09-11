Calgary's next stop transit system impaired: Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra

When you can't see, it's tough to tell when it's your turn to get off the bus.

But the City of Calgary has had a system in place for some time to help the visually-impaired community.

But according to Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra, that program isn't actually working.

"People who have a visual impairment, we have a program on Calgary Transit that's called next stop," said Carra. "Apparently our next stop program has issues and it doesn't actually work a lot or all of the time."

The program is a software and hardware program that tells riders the next stop and Carra said he rode the Number 1 bus this summer to see how the system was working and spotted some problems.

"It seems very random when the next stop voice spits out a random stop," said Carra. "I connected them with Calgary Transit and what we've heard back is because of problems with the software we are looking at a six to seven-year time frame before this hardware and software we have is up and running."

Carra said that's unacceptable and too long for the community to wait.

Transportation boss Mac Logan said he wasn't aware the next stop program wasn't working, or that there were major issues. He said one of the challenges Calgary Transit often faces is that it has a variety of vehicle types and it can make implementing technology difficult.

"I would have thought that a mobile, hand-held app is something we could have updated quite quickly to improve that service for people that are visually impaired," said Logan.

To create such a service, Logan suggested the City of Calgary bring up the idea during its next hackathon to give tech-savvy start-ups an opportunity to create something quickly and cost-effectively for the city.