‘It sounded like we were being bombed’: Calgary couple recalls Irma’s wrath

A Calgary couple is breathing a sigh of relief after escaping from the aftermath of “mega Category 5” Hurricane Irma on the north Caribbean island of St. Maarten.

Metro spoke with Esther and Marco Molinari last week before the storm ravaged the island as they geared up to ride it out in their St. Maarten apartment.

On Monday morning, safe in Detroit, Michigan (after being to NYC and Buffalo already), the couple caught up with Metro and recounted their experience.

“At the beginning of the hurricane we thought we would be completely safe and that we would hear wind and some weak wooden infrastructures would be torn apart,” said Esther. “We thought we were very safe in our concrete home with hurricane shutters.”

She said they still had electricity and contact with their family and friends until 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when the storm increased to what is being referred to as a “mega Category 5.”

“The wind was horrifying. We heard debris smashing into the hurricane shutters and it sounded like we were being bombed in a war zone,” she said. “The building starting shaking it was so loud we couldn't hear each other talk. It felt like the whole building would cave in.”

The Molinari’s said they were told they’d have about 45 minutes of complete calm during the eye of the storm, and when they did, they looked outside.

“We were petrified. Devastated,” said Esther. “Almost all units had been completely destroyed, every single tree was gone.”

The couple later found out that four tornados had touched down during the hurricane.

“After finding out what had happened outside, we feared for our lives,” said Esther. “We knew we had to go though another round that we felt we couldn’t handle.”

Once the eye of the storm past, Esther said the wind changed direction and the front door of the apartment they share with Marco’s parents—also from Calgary—was shaking so loud, they were sure it would give way.

When Irma had finally moved on from St. Maarten, all communication was lost with the outside world.

“We heard hurricane Jose was on its way within a few days,” said Esther. “I felt absolutely sick to my stomach thinking about what others went through because I knew so many others had it even worse than we did.

She said everyone on the island lost almost everything.

“There is no greater loss than the loss of a life—my heart is breaking for those who lost their loved ones,” she said.

The Molinari’s—along with the rest of those on the island—had no access to water or electricity.

With rumors swirling that the United States military was coming to rescue their citizens, the couple prayed the Canadian government would do the same.

“But, a resident with a satellite phone confirmed our worst suspicions—they weren’t coming,” she said.

The family walked to the destroyed St. Maarten airport with a small backpack each, where they said they waited all day in hopes of being rescued.

“The Dutch marines had arrived and I cannot say even tell you how amazing they are,” said Esther. “They were kind, caring, restored order, provided us with bottled water, umbrellas for shade, assisted children and elderly and were patient with everyone.”

Finally, four days after the storm hit, the Molinari’s got good news.

“We were being taken onto the runway and we were saved by a Puerto Rican airline called Seaborne that came to give us aid and drop off supplies,” said Esther.

“VP Hector Montanez and his amazing crew saved our lives and they did this all out of the kindness of their hearts. He told us, ‘you are our neighbours, of course we will help you.’”

After meeting the crew of Seaborne airlines, a wave of relief washed over the Molinari’s.

“I finally felt safe. A huge weight was lifted off my shoulders,” said Esther.

From Puerto Rico, the Molinari’s said Jet Blue airline added an entire flight to New York at an extremely discounted price to those fleeing.

With rumors of violence and crime in the wake of Irma, and the visible total devastation of the St. Maarten’s infrastructure, the Molinari’s aren’t sure what their next move is.