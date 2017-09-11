Nenshi campaign rolls out re-development plan that includes new Calgary Flames arena

Revving the municipal campaign engines, incumbent mayor Naheed Nenshi put forth a plan for re-development of the east side of downtown Calgary – and it includes a new arena. Nenshi’s plan for the Rivers District, which includes Victoria Park, the East Village and the downtown east end, involves expansion of the BMO Centre at Stampede Park, a rebuilt Olympic Plaza and, of course, a new sports arena, according to a campaign release issued Monday.

The City and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, owner of the Calgary Flames, have been meeting for months after the original CalgaryNEXT West Village idea was essentially scuttled and the parties focused their attention on a so-called Plan B proposal.



The mayor reiterated that any arena deal must be a made-in-Calgary deal that’s friendly to both the taxpayer and CSEC.



“The funding model must be based on the principle of public benefit for public money,” the release read.



“The City will never walk away from the table and we will work hard to reach the right deal.”



A Green Line LRT station at 4 St SE as a hub, connecting Calgary’s light rail system is also a part of the vision, as is an expanded Arts Common and a new incubator space for entrepreneurs and their start ups.



There’s also a mention of additional public realm investment in key downtown neighbourhoods - including Eau Claire, Stephen Avenue and Chinatown.



Nenshi said the City, along with the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation, the Calgary Stampede, Arts Common and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation need to work with all levels of government and the private sector to fund this project.