Students Count calls for audit of CBE administration international travel program

The Students Count slate running for Calgary Board of Education trusteeship is calling for a freeze and forensic audit of all CBE international travel.

According to a news release from Students Count, research done by their team shows that due to high overhead costs within the CBE, the international travel program has “much larger costs than previously disclosed.”

Students count said that their research reveals that three CBE head office staff have travelled to Estonia, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Colombia, Mexico, Lebanon, Brazil, Germany, Vietnam, China, England, South Korea, Japan, Chile, Jordan, Italy, Portugal, Lithuania, and France over the past three years to the tune of $250K.

“We have administrative staff jetting around the globe while asking single moms working three jobs to pay for educational assessments for their children,” said Students Count’s candidate for Wards 12 and 14, Mike Bradshaw.

“At the doors, I've met so many Calgarians that are out of work and struggling just to get by. They’re going to be disgusted that we pay CBE staff to jet around the globe. It's incredibly out of touch.”

Students Count said the CBE has previously assured the public that the costs of this program are small.

However, according to the slate, in an update to their foreign recruitment partners, the CBE admitted to a 15 per cent finders fee to foreign recruiters, in addition to a 22 per cent for the administration of the program.

“A 37% total administrative cost is excessive,” said the Students Count release.

“Deduct from this the costs that should be allocated for operations and maintenance, as well as ESL services, and it is easy to see the true costs are much higher than reported. With a budget deficit this year, it’s imperative that any unnecessary spending be reduced.”

Education Minister David Eggen said they believe money flowed to education is always best spent in the classroom.

“We are currently conducting an operational review of CBE’s finances to ensure that money is being spent in the most appropriate way possible,” he said. “I hope to have more to share with you soon.”

Metro has reached out to the CBE for comment.