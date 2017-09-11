WestJet sending plane to St. Maarten to rescue stranded Canadians

WestJet airline is sending a rescue flight to the north Carribean island of St. Maarten to evacuate any remaining Canadians from Irma aftermath.

According to information posted online, WestJet 4905 will be operating a rescue flight from Toronto, arriving in St. Maarten around 3 p.m. local time, departing back for Toronto at approximately 4:30 p.m.

WestJet said they’re taking the “unusual step” of using their social media channels to reach out to any travellers stuck in St. Maarten and “are anxious to return home to Canada.”

The airline said they understand the communication challenges people on St. Maarten are experiencing, and said it they’re able to communication with WestJet they ask them to register through Facebook Messenger, Twitter Direct Message or by contacting our call centre at 1-888-937-8538.

If people are unable to reach WestJet, they’re asking they arrive at the airport for 1:30 p.m. local time.

“Please understand that this is a very fluid situation and we, along with the various agencies involved, are doing our best to safely bring home as many people as possible understanding that the authorities are working on continued rescue efforts,” said WestJet.

“If you have friends or family in St. Maarten and you are in contact with them, you may register on their behalf through the channels noted above.”

WestJet said they will be assisted by the Canada Border Services Agency and the Dutch military, who is currently in control of the airport.