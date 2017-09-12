Calgary municipal election: Issues that matter to you

The official opening of Calgary’s municipal election is just days away and we’d like to know what’s important to you.

We’d also like you to see what’s important to others in Calgary.

With campaign promises already being rolled out (see Nenshi’s Rivers District redevelopment plan, complete with new arena), we figured it was a great time for you to sound off on what issues matter to you in this upcoming campaign.

Take the time to check off the five issues that are most important to you, or include an additional issue that you don’t see in our list.

This will not only give us insight into how our readers feel about certain local issues, but it will help gear our coverage towards these issues in the run up to Election Day on Oct. 16.

Nomination day is Sept. 18 and then we’ll be off to the races!