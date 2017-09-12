Calgary police report new auto theft trend

A Calgary man is facing 23 charges—and Calgary police are warning Calgarians of a new auto theft trend.

According to a Calgary Police Service news release, at the end of August, the Auto Theft Unit identified a crime trend where thieves pretended to be a possible buyer in both a dealership and private sale setting.

The offenders then used a fake driver’s licence to take a vehicle for a test drive, leaving the car they arrived in behind as collateral. Once on the test drive, another offender would appear in the original car and drive this vehicle away as well.

In most cases, the original vehicle was also stolen.

The CPS identified one individual who is believed to be linked to at least seven of these incidents in Calgary, and 15 throughout southern Alberta.

Last Thursday investigators got information that the suspect was in the Red Deer area. Red Deer RCMP was notified and they were able to make an arrest and three occupants of the vehicle without incident in Red Deer.

A search of the vehicle found numerous sets of keys, multiple stolen identification documents, fake identification documents, vehicle registration documents belonging to confirmed stolen vehicles and weapons including a machete and a baseball bat.

Sebastian Thomas Tait, 22, of Calgary, has since been charged with five counts of failing to comply with a probation order, four counts of identity theft, three counts of operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, three counts of possession of identity documents, three counts of driving an uninsured motor vehicle and one count each of identity fraud, using forged documents, fraud, theft under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.