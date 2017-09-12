VIDEO: Calgary police seeking information into 2015 arson

Calgary police are hoping that by releasing a video of a 2015 arson, they’ll be able to uncover new leads.

According to police, at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2015, the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) and the CPS were called to a residential fire in the 4200 block of Elbow Drive SW.

The fire caused extensive damage to the residence and was determined to be suspicious in nature. An investigation ensued.

The CPS said as a part of a review of unsolved arson cases, detectives are hoping people with information will come to light to assist in furthering the investigation.

Det. Wally Niewchas said this was a very serious fire, and it’s lucky that no one was injured.

“Our hope is that during the past couple years, people may have heard someone speak about it, or may have witnessed someone in the area and not yet come forward,” he said. “Allegiances change. People talk. We hope someone does the right thing and comes forward.”