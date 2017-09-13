AHS recruiting staff for Calgary's supervised consumption site

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is recruiting staff for Calgary’s first supervised consumption site in anticipation of federal approval from Health Canada.

AHS told Metro on Wednesday it expects the services will be in place at the downtown Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre by early 2018 and is planning as such.

The job postings, seeking a total of nine registered nurses (RNs) and four administrative roles, closes Sept. 17.

The RNs will be required to conduct assessments of patients’ physical and mental health, deliver harm reduction supplies and provide clinical interventions and education surrounding overdoses.

Other health education and support, including referrals to other health & social services, will also be part of the job. The job description states experience or knowledge of working with diverse and marginalized populations, harm-reduction, sexually-transmitted infections, opiates and/or mental health is considered an asset.

Health Canada said it couldn't provide a timeline for the approval process, but lists Calgary's application online as under review and said it's waiting for key information before a final decision can be made.