Calgary arena deal scuttled over tax exemption, recouping city investment: Sources

Property tax exemption and how the city could recoup its investment were the main sticking points in an estimated $500 million Calgary arena deal that collapsed Tuesday, Metro has learned.



Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) president and CEO Ken King announced yesterday they would no longer be pursuing an arena deal in Calgary, saying that months of meetings were “spectacularly un-productive.”



"It doesn't look like we're going to get there and I think it's time that we stop pretending," King told reporters Tuesday.



Sources have told Metro the latest deal on the table involved a 1/3, 1/3, 1/3 model, where the City of Calgary would provide 1/3 of the upfront cost for the new arena, 1/3 would be recouped through a ticket surcharge and 1/3 would come from the Calgary Flames ownership.



Early cost estimates for a new arena were $500 million, but those familiar with the situation said some city officials believed the final tab would be higher - in the range of $600 million.



Where talks broke down, according to sources, was in how the city might recoup its initial investment, either through property taxes or a revenue sharing model. It was hoped the city could get back its initial investment over the next 30 years through a lease or rental arrangement with the Flames.



Information provided to Metro indicated those were the areas the two sides couldn’t agree upon.