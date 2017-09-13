Calgary arena deal scuttled over tax exemption, recouping city investment: Sources
Calgary Sports and Entertainment CEO Ken King said meetings with the city have been unproductive
Property tax exemption and how the city could recoup its investment were the main sticking points in an estimated $500 million Calgary arena deal that collapsed Tuesday, Metro has learned.
Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) president and CEO Ken King announced yesterday they would no longer be pursuing an arena deal in Calgary, saying that months of meetings were “spectacularly un-productive.”
"It doesn't look like we're going to get there and I think it's time that we stop pretending," King told reporters Tuesday.
Sources have told Metro the latest deal on the table involved a 1/3, 1/3, 1/3 model, where the City of Calgary would provide 1/3 of the upfront cost for the new arena, 1/3 would be recouped through a ticket surcharge and 1/3 would come from the Calgary Flames ownership.
Early cost estimates for a new arena were $500 million, but those familiar with the situation said some city officials believed the final tab would be higher - in the range of $600 million.
Where talks broke down, according to sources, was in how the city might recoup its initial investment, either through property taxes or a revenue sharing model. It was hoped the city could get back its initial investment over the next 30 years through a lease or rental arrangement with the Flames.
Information provided to Metro indicated those were the areas the two sides couldn’t agree upon.
CSEC was apparently looking for property tax exemption and wouldn’t flex on models for the city to recoup its investment, including possible revenue sharing options.
A request for comment from King on these latest developments, and to confirm further details, has not yet been answered.
Mayor Naheed Nenshi, who rolled out his redevelopment vision for the Rivers District earlier this week – which included a potential new arena – didn’t provide comment late Tuesday after a marathon council meeting.
It’s expected Nenshi will address the matter further at some point Wednesday.
It's unclear whether there will be a full disclosure of the latest offers between the two parties.
